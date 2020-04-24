Real Betis ask for Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Real Betis have made an enquiry for Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay at what would be an ambitious summer transfer.

Los Verdiblancos pulled off one of the signings of the summer last year when they landed Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, and the good relations between the clubs may see them attempt a similarly eye-catching transfer this time round.

That is according to a report in Coliseo Verdiblanco, which stresses that whilst this enquiry may lead to nothing in substance, it illustrates the sporting and economic ambition from Betis.

The Dutch international suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee last December – meaning that he has not played since Christmas, but this prolonged break in football means that his absence has been minimised.

Memphis has hit 14 goals this campaign – nine in Ligue 1 along with five strikes in five Champions League outings – and has thrived in France since his 2017 switch from Manchester United.