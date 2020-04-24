Philippe Coutinho has ankle surgery with Bundesliga return on the horizon

Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery on his ankle this afternoon, according to a report in AS.

The paper says that the Barcelona midfielder, on loan at Bayern Munich, has had a minor operation to help clean up a troublesome joint.

This seems the ideal time to make moves like this, that would usually have to be squeezed into the summer. The Brazilian will apparently be back and ready to train in two weeks.

It’s not known if or when football will restart, but if it does, Germany look to be ahead of the curve of everyone else, and hopefully Coutinho will be able to play out the rest of his time in Bavaria pain-free.

The various clubs, rumoured to include Chelsea, that are interested in the 27 year old, will also be happier for him to arrive without any niggles or issues like the one he’s clearly suffering in his ankle at the moment.