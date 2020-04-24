No fans at La Liga matches until 2021

La Liga clubs have been told that there will be no fans allowed into any football matches in the country for the rest of 2020, report ESPN.

It is claimed that the Spanish government are behind the proposal, which may allow for fans to be reintroduced into stadiums from January 2021 although it is unlikely that normality will be resumed until a vaccine from the coronavirus is available.

A report in Onda Cero this week claimed that La Liga is hopeful of having audio of supporters at matches behind closed doors in a bid to generate atmosphere in stadiums.

While details of the noises themselves are not made clear by the initial report, it appears that it would be with pre-recorded noises and chants from sets of fans who would be involved in the game.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s state of emergency has been extended to the middle of May.

When football could return remains unclear but it appears increasingly likely that there will be a substantial period of time when, even if matches can be staged, they will be without fans.