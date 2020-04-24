Martin Odegaard’s Real Madrid future depends on Luka Modric decision

Martin Odegaard’s future depends on what Luka Modric decides to do this summer, according to Marca’s cover story today.

The Norwegian has been on a superb loan at Real Sociedad this season, and can elect to stay for another year if he wishes.

The report says that Real Madrid will happily take the youngster back to the Bernabeu for next season – but only if Luka Modric leaves.

AC Milan and David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS franchise are mentioned as potential destinations for the 34 year old. He was very close to agreeing a deal with the Italian side in January, and given he’s got just one year left on his Madrid deal now, he could go on the cheap.

In all likelihood, Madrid would like him to accept a deal and go – his performances have dropped off in the last 12 months and they want the young talent Odegaard in the side.

But if he decides to stay, it won’t be an issue. He’s still got tons to offer, and Odegaard was thriving in the Basque Country.