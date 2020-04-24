Man City, Barcelona to battle for Benfica defender Ruben Dias

Barcelona and Manchester City are among the clubs who are interested in signing Benfica central defender Ruben Dias.

That is according to a report in Portuguese outlet Record, which claims that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to the Camp Nou as a potential long-term replacement for defender Samuel Umtiti.

The 22-year-old has a long-term contract at the Lisbon giants through to the summer of 2024, while his current deal is said by the report to include a whopping €100m release clause.

The Portuguese is also said to feature on Pep Guardiola’s wish-list at City, which also includes Leicester City’s Caglar Söyüncü and Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The report continues that Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira’s idea is to resist sales with low prices for his star players this year, with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic impacting football.

Dias has two goals in 24 Primiera Liga appearances this campaign.