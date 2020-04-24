La Liga president Tebas confirms promotion and relegation if ‘season is not completed’

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that in the event of the 2019/20 campaign not being concluded, there would be promotion and relegation in place.

There are growing fears that the 2019/20 campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although Tebas insists that the intention of the league remains to complete the season.

It comes on the same day that it was confirmed that the Eredivisie season would not be completed, while there would be no promotion to or relegation from the top-flight this season, while no champions would be crowned.

That sparked speculation that such a template could be in place across European football should the season not be completed, although it remained unclear what the situation would be in regards to European qualification.

“If the current La Liga season is not completed, there would be no increase in the size of the top flight and there would be relegations,” Tebas said, as cited by Cadena Cope journalist Isaac Fouto. “But I am sure this season will end.”

Cadiz and Real Zaragoza are currently the two sides in prime position to be promoted from Spain’s second tier, with Almeria, Huesca, Girona and Elche in the playoff positions.

As things stand, Espanyol, Leganes and Real Mallorca are all in the relegation zone of La Liga.