La Liga players to ‘refuse’ coronavirus tests

Players across the top two divisions of Spanish football could refuse to take tests for coronavirus amid plans for football to return.

That is according to respected sports journalist Héctor Gómez, who has Tweeted that players in the Primera and Segunda divisions could refuse to take tests to evaluate if they are carrying the virus.

There are growing fears that the 2019/20 campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although La Liga president Javier Tebas insists that the intention of the league remains to complete the season.

However, the report that players could refuse to take tests follows on from Racing Santander players releasing a statement that it would ‘not be appropriate’ for footballers to take the tests, which remain unavailable for some front-line workers.

Celta de Vigo midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, on loan from Barcelona, believes that football can only return after a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus is found.

Rafinha told Cadena Cope radio show El Partidazo: “What I think is that you can only play again and football can only return after a vaccine, or a cure.”

Cadiz defender Rafael Gimenez Jarque – known as ‘Fali’ – has claimed he will refuse to play or train with teammates until there is a coronavirus vaccine available.