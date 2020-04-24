Juventus join Arsenal in €50m Thomas Partey chase

Juventus have joined the list of teams chasing Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, according to a report in today’s edition of Marca.

The box to box midfielder has gradually worked his way into Diego Simeone’s starting lineup over the last couple of seasons, and now looks one of La Liga’s most impressive box to box players.

Arsenal have been heavily linked, and it’s no surprise to see other major European teams at least interested in the Ghana international.

His low current wages at Atletico make a move seem more likely, and Los Rojiblancos seem almost sure to try and tempt him to stay with a big raise.

If not, however, they will have no shortage of buyers it seems. A bidding war between teams like Arsenal and Juve could generate some serious profit for Atleti, although they would still rather hold on to their star canterano if possible. He has a reported €50m release clause which teams are going to have to consider paying if they really want to strike a deal.