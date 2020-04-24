Barcelona La Liga

Juventus and Barcelona could trade playmakers

Juventus and Barcelona have been linked with an ambitious switch involving Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic, according to Catalan radio station RAC-1, as quoted on Mundo Deportivo.

They say that Pjanic is on the “exit ramp” at Juventus – something which has been clear all season under Maurizio Sarri.

Arthur has also been in and out of the team at Barcelona, and after a couple of seasons on the ground in Catalonia the club don’t seem convinced, and while he’s still got more physical ability and more room to improve than Pjanic; the Spanish champions may prefer the experience and class on the ball of the Bosnian.

The problem will be the price – Arthur is 23 and Pjanic 30, and a straight swap probably favours Juve. Can the Old Lady really pull off a coup like that, or will they be forced to throw in some cash too?

The deal is a long way off, so there’s plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, but this is certainly not a ridiculous proposal.

