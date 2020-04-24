Juventus and Barcelona could trade playmakers

Juventus and Barcelona have been linked with an ambitious switch involving Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic, according to Catalan radio station RAC-1, as quoted on Mundo Deportivo.

They say that Pjanic is on the “exit ramp” at Juventus – something which has been clear all season under Maurizio Sarri.

Arthur has also been in and out of the team at Barcelona, and after a couple of seasons on the ground in Catalonia the club don’t seem convinced, and while he’s still got more physical ability and more room to improve than Pjanic; the Spanish champions may prefer the experience and class on the ball of the Bosnian.

The problem will be the price – Arthur is 23 and Pjanic 30, and a straight swap probably favours Juve. Can the Old Lady really pull off a coup like that, or will they be forced to throw in some cash too?

The deal is a long way off, so there’s plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, but this is certainly not a ridiculous proposal.