Javier Zanetti gives Inter’s view on Lautaro Martinez as Barca interest grows

Javier Zanetti, vice-president of Inter Milan has been speaking about his club’s prized asset, striker Lautaro Martinez.

Mundo Deportivo picked up on the quotes from a chat with his old teammate Christian Vieri, where the legendary Inter right back discussed his fellow Argentine, and the serious interest emerging in him from top teams like Barcelona:

“Lautaro is 22 and has a lot to give. Honestly, until now we haven’t thought about what he will do. I see Lautaro happy with the guys.”

Of course he’s not going to give too much away, and even if Martinez is pushing for a move Zanetti is hardly going to reveal it and drive his price down.

But it’s also totally believable that he’s telling the truth, and that Martinez genuinely has just been enjoying his breakout year in Europe.

His time will come, and as it stands he’s starring for a super strong Inter team who are challenging for the Serie A title. It’s not ridiculous to suggest he would want to stick around a little longer.