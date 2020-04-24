Four Atletico first team players who could be sold for big money this summer

A year ago, Atletico were making serious transfer market moves.

Antoine Griezmann, Rodri and Lucas Hernandez, three starting players, were all sold to top European sides, raising hundreds of millions of euros in the process.

That cash was reinvested in the team straight away, but a year on the team finds itself in a similar position.

Marca list four names of first team stars who once again could move this summer, leaving the team from the Spanish capital scrambling to replace them once again.

Joao Feliz, Saul, Thomas Partey and Jan Oblak are all top level players in their positions, and each would fetch fast fees on the open market.

But this isn’t a cycle that Diego Simeone’s team want to get stuck in. You may get good money for a sale, but you’re unlikely to be able to get another 4 players who are that good right off the bat.

They are having to sprint forward just to stay still at the moment, and it’s not a sustainable strategy.