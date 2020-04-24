Everton catching Chelsea in race to sign Coutinho

Chelsea looked like they were well out in front in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho, but competition seems to be growing.

Everton have been added to the list in recent days, and they are looking more like a convincing option all the time.

Firstly they’ve built up a good relationship with Barcelona, doing multiple bits of business in recent seasons.

Secondly, they’ve got money to burn at the moment, and would like to make an impact by signing a top player from a top club.

Thirdly, with Carlo Ancelotti in place as manager, they have the pulling power to sign stars and continue building on an impressive team.

Coutinho would presumably probably prefer a move to Chelsea, given they’re a bigger team who will likely be competing in the Champions League next season, but beggars can’t be choosers. He will be most keen to just get out of Catalonia.

Whoever signs him, Barcelona won’t mind. As long as they get him off the books they’ll be delighted, and can finally start moving on from a disastrous failed signing.