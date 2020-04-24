Dayot Upamecano looking a better option already than Eder Militao

This time a year ago, Real Madrid were just completing the signing of Eder Militao from Porto.

The Brazilian centre-back was supposed to be the long-term defensive solution the club were looking for, and they paid a pretty price for the highly rated centre-back.

However after a year where he failed to displace incumbents Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, there are already questions about the defender’s future.

In AS today they compare his stats with those of rumoured transfer target Dayot Upamecano, and the Frenchman comes out on top.

The RB Leipzig man has more tackles, more headers won and a better success rate in his duels.

Of course it’s not a totally fair comparison – stats never give a full picture for one thing anyway, especially for two players playing in different leagues.

But the fact that the media are even making these kinds of comparisons shows that the reported €50m spent on the 22 year old is already looking a tall order to justify.

It’s also easy to see why Upamecano is so widely coveted around Europe now.