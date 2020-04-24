Dani Ceballos flirts with Barcelona despite Real Madrid connections

For a player with so much talent, Dani Ceballos has not achieved what he should have done.

After a superb breakthrough at Betis, he made the mistake so many Spanish talents do – moving to Real Madrid too early. He barely featured there for two seasons, and then joined Arsenal on loan in the summer.

He’s not played a huge amount there either, partly due to injury, and despite still being just 23 his promising career is rather tailing off.

Mundo Deportivo report his quotes on the subject of Quique Setien, the man who arrived to coach Betis just as he left, and who is now in charge of Barcelona.

Clearly not too worried about his standing in Madrid, given how little interest they show in him, Ceballos took the chance to talk up the Cantabrian’s style as a coach:

“I haven’t had the fortune to be coached by him. The philosophy of Setien seems spectacular to me, and it seems to me that right now he’s at a club where he can win with those ideas.”

That definitely seems like some flirtation to us. If anyone is trying to build up some Ceballos to Barcelona rumours, this would be a great starting point.

The attacking midfielder might just find he’s getting some disapproving glances when he’s back at Valdebebas this summer.