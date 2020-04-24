Chelsea join race for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have joined the race for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who is out of contract next summer – according to a report in ESPN.

The striker is out of contract in 2021 so the North London club are likely to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among the clubs who have been heavily linked.

A report in France Football last week outlined how Madrid have made an opening enquiry for the player, who is said to have a market valuation in the region of €50m.

Aubameyang prolific for the club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 61 goals in 96 appearances.

Last month, a report in Diario Sport claimed that the Gabonese star would be willing to force a move to the Camp Nou this summer and he looks increasingly likely to exit the North London club.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana met with the 30-year-old’s representatives back in January when they became aware of a long-term injury to Luis Suarez.