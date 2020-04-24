Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be the “best of the next decade” says RB Salzburg director of football

AS today have a really interesting interview with RB Salzburg director of football Christoph Freund today, where the scouting expert reveals his thoughts on some of the great players who are passing through the Austrian club’s doors at the moment.

The latest gem to come and go was Erling Haaland, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in January but is already being linked with moves to top tier sides like Real Madrid.

That should come as no surprise when you hear the way Freund speaks about him:

“Nobody knows what can happen in the future,” the German said.

“But I see him playing at a top club and being one of the best strikers in Europe and the world, if not the best, for the next decade.”

High praise, but so far Haaland has backed it up. His short spell at Dortmund was accompanied by a flurry of goals both domestically and in Europe, dispelling any remaining notion that he was only thriving in the Austrian divisions.

If Madrid really are interested they better start making moves now. If he becomes half as good as Freund predicts, he’s only going to get more expensive and more difficult to sign.