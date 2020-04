Bayern Munich, Dortmund eye Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Juventus want to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres but their interest has been squeezed by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, report Calciomercato.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Los Che but his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and his future is now said to be in doubt.

Torres penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, although due to the expiration date on the deal the Spanish club may lower this value.

A report on German media outlet Spox.com outlines interest from Borussia Dortmund themselves in the Spaniard, who is said to be in high demand around Europe, should Jadon Sancho depart.

The Athletic, via ESPN, have also claimed that Torres could be on Manchester United’s radar should they fail to land Torres.

Valencia are said to be hopeful of tieing the highly-rated winger Torres down to a new deal to ward off interest from clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid – whose interest was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Valencia boss Albert Celades is cited as saying in February by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 80 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.