Bayern, Inter and Arsenal chase €30m Unai Nunez

Unai Nunez is emerging as a potential bargain buy in this coronavirus crisis, according to a report in AS.

They say that because so many teams – including the very biggest around – will be struggling for cash, players with low release clauses will be in hot demand.

That includes Nunez, the Athletic Bilbao centre-back who has a release clause written into his deal, as all La Liga players do.

His is set at just €30m however, a relative bargain for a talented 23 year old with plenty of first team experience and lots of room for growth.

AS list Bayern, Inter and Arsenal as top teams who could be looking out for a young defender, and note that West Ham did their best to sign him in January.

This could be a very stunted transfer window coming up – but conversely players like Nunez with low fixed clauses could end up being in massive demand from all kinds of teams.