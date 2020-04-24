Barcelona to sell Emerson, four Premier League clubs interested

Barcelona have a lot of squad surgery to do this summer, and if they want to buy they’re going to have to sell.

That much is clear just from their finances, and there is no question that whatever the state of the transfer market, some assets will have to be cashed in.

One of those that could go is Emerson. The right back has been on loan at Real Betis, doing reasonably well, but not well enough that Barca want to recall him.

There will be no shortage of suitors, at least according to Sport’s report today. They name Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham as potentially interested parties, as all look to strengthen with a bit of Brazilian quality this summer.

That’s a decent list of teams with a decent bit of money, and Barcelona should get the €20m they want for the former Atletico Mineiro man.

If they don’t get an offer they consider suitable, they will leave him on loan in Seville for the second year of the agreed term with Betis, hoping to increase his value further.