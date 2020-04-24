Barcelona plan to sell full-back Emerson to Premier League

Barcelona do not intend to include Real Betis full-back Emerson Royal, whom they co-own, in future squads and their priority is to sell the player.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, which claims the Blaugrana are interested in a permanent sale but may allow him to complete next season at Betis before deciding his future.

West Ham, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham have already asked about the footballer, the report adds, while his transfer valuation is said to be €20m.

The 21-year-old initially joined the Blaugrana in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both Barcelona and Real Betis paid for half that sum each.

Both clubs now co-own the right-back but he has exclusively played for Betis since his arrival, with Barca’s option to sign him permanently for €6m set to kick in from the summer of 2021.

In theory, Emerson will move to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but a report in El Mundo Deportivo this week claimed he may be on the move to Spurs.