Vaccine essential before fans return to LaLiga grounds says Mediapro boss

The future of every league in Europe is uncertain at the moment. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nobody is sure when games can restart, if seasons can be continued, and where they can be played.

Every country and league will have to make its own decisions, but Spain’s main LaLiga broadcaster MediaPro are certain about one of those questions

“It’ll be at least a year before there is a vaccine, and we can’t put anyone in danger before then… we won’t be starting 2021 with fans in stadiums,” said MediaPro head Jaume Roures in quotes picked up by EuroSport.

It’s brutally disappointing to hear it out loud, but there doesn’t seem to be any way around it. We heard yesterday that Real Madrid are planning to play their matches at the training ground whenever the season restarts, as they already consider it unlikely fans will be allowed into the Bernabeu anyway.

As Roures went on to say, there’s always a chance that a vaccine comes from nowhere in the Autumn to save the day. But the words of every scientist on Earth at the moment seem to be warning that that is extremely improbable.