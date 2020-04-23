UEFA endorse Spanish FA proposal for European spots

UEFA has given its backing to proposals from the Spanish FA on how to award European places in case the current La Liga season cannot be finished, say Diario AS.

There are growing fears that the 2019/20 campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that whilst UEFA’s intention is still to complete all major leagues, it would take the decision based on being ‘objective, transparent and non-discriminatory’.

The Spanish FA proposed last week, as outlined by Marca and Cadena Cope, that in the event of the season not being completed, the league would not be called null and void with European spots being awarded on the basis of what sides currently occupied those positions.

The Spanish FA say that the four Champions League places would go to the current top four in La Liga – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

That would mean Atletico de Madrid would drop down to the Europa League alongside Getafe – with both clubs missing out on what appeared to be an attainable top four finish this term.

Getafe are level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad and the two have the same goal difference.

La Real are ahead in the standings due to having scored more goals than Jose Bordalas’s side, but this is even more controversial due to the league’s head-to-head rules.

La Liga rules stipulate that if teams finish level on points, head-to-head record between the teams will be decisive and only if they are the equal, will the decision be deferred to goal difference.

However, that is only applicable if teams have played each other twice but Real Sociedad and Getafe have met just once this season – when Getafe won 2-1 in San Sebastian.

Athletic Club Bilbao would also be rewarded with a Europa League place due to their participation in this season’s Copa del Rey final, as their opponents La Real are already guaranteed a European position due to the above criteria.

However, if the Copa final is played and Athletic lose, they would not be given the spot and instead Valencia – currently in 7th – would take the Europa League spot.

It is not yet clear what decision will be taken in terms of titles, promotions and relegations – but the Spanish FA need to communicate to UEFA what clubs would be entitled to perform in their competitions next season.