Real Madrid have ‘free path’ to sign teenage star Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid now have a free path to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to a report in Marca.

The report claims Los Blancos have a free run at signing the young star as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will not make an approach for the player this year.

It is said that the economic impact of the halt in football means Rennes are now keen to cash in on the 17-year-old and would sell for a fee in the region of €60m.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.