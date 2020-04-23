No interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have been sounding out other clubs interest in signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga but have had no positive responses, report ESPN.

The 25-year-old replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one – with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid – following his €80m move from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2018 and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side during a run of matches in February including crucial games against Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea and this development is causing concerns for fans of La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been strongly linked to a summer move to Stamford Bridge with the future of Kepa at the club now appearing to be in major doubt.

A report from February in football.london, via Spanish TV station El Chiringuito – which is not among Spain’s most reputable journalist outlets – claimed Kepa could be a makeweight in Chelsea’s attempts to land Atletico de Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.