New Barcelona signing names Xavi and Sergio Busquets as role-models

New Barcelona signing Matheus Fernandes has been speaking in his native Brazil about his future at the club, and he’s hitting all the right notes.

The midfielder was asked about his idols in the game, the players whose style he most looked towards, and he named two touchstones of the Catalan club in a way that will earn him plenty of credit with the fans:

“I like Sergio Busquets’ way of playing a lot and I always noticed him, Xavi too. I’m going to try to do my best to be able to get closer to the level of these great players, knowing that I still have a lot to learn,” Fernandes said in quotes picked up by Goal.com

He will have his work cut out finding space in that position in a Barcelona team that is already well stocked there. He admits in the same interview that returning to Valladolid, where he’s been on loan, may be necessary.

Long term, it may well be one of his idols he’s replacing. Sergio Busquets has slowed down dramatically in recent seasons, and is surely just a year or two away from being moved on, despite his immense historical importance to the team.