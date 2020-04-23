Mayor of Liverpool calls for investigation into Atletico Madrid match’s impact on coronavirus deaths on Merseyside

Atletico Madrid’s extraordinary win over Liverpool in he Champions League just days before all football ground to a halt is going to live long in the memory, for so many reasons.

Played against the eerie backdrop of the coronavirus spectre closing in, it saw the away team pull off an astonishing win, cheered on by their thrilled fans who had travelled to Anfield from what was then the world hotspot of the disease outside of Italy.

Soon after the virus was spreading across the UK, and today the Evening Standard is reporting that the mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram is demanding an inquiry from the government into whether the high number of deaths in the Merseyside region – 246 as of yesterday – is connected to the arrival of 3,000 Spanish away fans.

He described it as potentially “scandalous,” and insisted that the entire process of allowing the fixture to take place as normal with away fans was thoroughly investigated.