Matheus Fernandes: ‘I am going to make history at Barcelona’

Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes insists he will ‘make history’ at Barcelona after joining the club in January.

The 21-year-old moved to the Camp Nou from Brazilian club Palmeiras having agreed a deal worth an initial €7m plus a further €3m in variables.

He was then immediately loaned out to Real Valladolid for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, although he has yet to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My goal is to play for Barcelona,” he told an interview with El Mundo Deportivo. “My contract (with Valladolid) ends in June, and I want to be in Barcelona – ​​it is the dream of every child.

“If I can’t go to Barcelona now, I will continue learning at Valladolid or at another club where they value me. I am happy to be here and to be able to play in La Liga.

“I think I’m going to succeed at Barça, I have the potential for it, I think I fit in with the style of play.

“I hope I can be there and stay there forever and make history at Barcelona.”

Fernandes only joined Palmeiras a year ago in a €3.5m deal from Botafogo but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division at the start of this year.

Botafogo had still retained 25% of the player’s economic rights which may have complicated or slowed down the deal – as they would have to give the green light to any move.

Fernandes had a contract with Palmeiras until 2023 and has played just 12 matches with the club – of which only six have been starts – but the Blaugrana are said to have been tracking his signature for years.

The Catalan giants have often invested heavily in Brazilian football – they signed Neymar from Santos back in 2013 and in more recent times have landed Arthur Melo (Gremio) and Yerry Mina (also from Palmeiras).