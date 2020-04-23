Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi on the radar of teams in several European leagues

Alaves striker Patrick Twumasi is attracting interest from clubs in Germany, Italy and Turkey, according to a report on Goal.com.

They say that the forward, currently on loan at Gaziantep in the Super Lig, has done well enough to generate suitors to take him away from the Basque country on a permanent deal.

Twumasi has scored 5 goals and picked up 5 assists in 23 games in Turkey, a really impressive return, so it’s no surprise that sides across Europe are interested.

“It is up to my agent to discuss with the clubs who are interested in me and see the best offer for me,” the 25 year old said.

“There are lots of clubs from Germany, Italy and in Turkey here who have all expressed their interest, but for now, I’m here so I have to ensure I do all my best for the club then after we see what happens,” he continued.

A return to Alaves at the end of his loan this summer doesn’t seem to likely as it stands, and the club from Vitoria will be hoping to recoup the €3m they paid for him in 2018, and perhaps even make a profit on that.

Teams in Turkey aren’t short of cash, and €5m+ for a player scoring at that rate seems reasonable, especially if the interest in Italy and Germany can be increased.