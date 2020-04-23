British billionaire “confident” of Nou Camp naming rights deal

British businessman Alki David is keen to secure the naming rights for the Nou Camp, following the news from yesterday that Barcelona would be selling them for a reason in order to raise money for the fight against coronavirus.

The billionaire owns health company Swissx and FilmOn, both of which would be candidates to be the name of the famous stadium next season, and David is quoted as saying that “Swissx Nou Camp has a nice ring to it.”

He adds that he’s “quietly confident” that a deal will be sorted out after contact was initiated earlier this week, in comments picked up by the Daily Mail.

Given Manchester City are paid over £18m for their annual right and Tottenham are looking for over £25m, one would expect to see Barcelona command a fee of at least £30m, possibly more like £40m.

The question really will be how much of next season it’s even open for, given that recent pressure seems to be on the government to keep public spaces like stadia closed as long as possible. 2021 at the earliest has been mentioned, and that seems feasible.