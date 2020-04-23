Bayern Munich lead race for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich are said to be ‘best placed’ to land RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who is available for €60m this summer, report L’Equipe.

It follows on from a report in Sky Germany last week that the central defender was in high demand and indeed was wanted by ‘the major clubs in Spain’.

Upamecano is said to be one of the brightest prospects in football with a long list of elite clubs linked to his signature and he has been instrumental in RB Leipzig’s rise to prominence in recent years.

It was recently reported by Diario AS that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane sees the 21-year-old as an ideal alternative to either Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane, with question marks over the future of Eder Militao.

In February, El Mundo Deportivo linked Barcelona with a move for the central defender, who is one of the main reasons why RB Leipzig are in the thick of a title race in the Bundesliga this season and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, were they comfortably eliminated Tottenham.

Upamecano joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in January 2017 and has grown into an influential player since with Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich among the other clubs linked.

The defender, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, told Telefoot in 2018: “When I was younger I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

“To get to that level you have to do a lot of work to be recognised and I hope to keep going in the same direction I have been.

“My achievements so far make me proud and I want to keep moving in the same direction – right now I am with Leipzig but hopefully I have a long future ahead of me.”