Barcelona will have to clear the decks of packed midfield for Sandro Tonali

Barcelona are interested in in-demand Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to reports coming out of Italy today.

The deep lying playmaker has been likened to his countryman Andrea Pirlo, who was often linked with moves to Catalonia in the Pep Guardiola era, without ever making the switch.

Tonali has been a seriously impressive performer for some time now, and it feels like his optimum window for a transfer is arriving now.

Barcelona have signed Arthur, Matheus Fernandes and Frenkie de Jong in similar positions over the last few windows, and the former would probably have to depart to make this deal happen.

But the Corriere Della Sera say that there’s serious interest in Tonali, who has been named as a €60m option for the Blaugrana.

Inter are major rivals in the chase however, with manager Antonio Conte named as a big fan. Barca should still have the pulling power to get their man – but it will likely require some sales on their part too. They don’t have the cash, or the space in their squad and wage-bill, to bring a player of Tonali’s level in without sales.

It sounds like it’s going to be an interesting summer all round.