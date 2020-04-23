Barcelona view Brescia’s Sandro Tonali as ‘the new Iniesta’

Barcelona have identified Brescia’s teenage midfielder Sandro Tonali as the long-term successor to Andres Iniesta.

That is according to a report in Corriere della Sera, via Diario AS, which claims that the Blaugrana would be willing to pay €60m for the central midfielder alongside two youth players – who would have a combined transfer value of €10m.

Nicknamed as ‘the new Andrea Pirlo’ – another former player of Brescia – Tonali rose to stardom for the club in Serie B and has been linked to Italy’s biggest clubs for some time and has now been described as ‘the new Iniesta’.

The midfielder won his first cap for the senior Italian national team in October and has started 23 matches for the club this campaign upon their return to Serie A.

Massimo Cellino, president of Brescia, stated back in February that he received ‘a very important offer’ without saying anything to the footballer, to give him ‘a big surprise in June’.

The same outlet reported last October that Tonali was also on the radar of Atletico de Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain also linked.