Atletico star Thomas Partey set for massive wage boost whatever his transfer future

Last night saw interesting quotes break in the world of Spanish football, with Thomas Partey’s father confirming to sources in Ghana that the rumours were true that his son was in contact with Arsenal over a potential transfer.

Premier League links with the midfielder have been ticking over for some time, but they’re now reaching a head with this confirmation of contact from the Gunners.

While Jacob Partey says he’s keen for his son to make the move, and made further comments today picked up by SportWitness, where he said it would be prudent for his son to make any move that involved “big money”, we still haven’t heard Thomas’s thoughts yet. It may well be that he’s happy to stay in Madrid, where he’s come through the youth ranks.

But if Atletico want him to stay, they’re going to have to offer him a serious raise.

I think it's safe to say Thomas Partey is due a pay rise. pic.twitter.com/0JLWedP8PA — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) April 23, 2020

As you can see in the graphic above, the midfielder’s wages are way off where they should be as a key man in the team. The fact he’s a canterano rather than signed from elsewhere has counted against him in this case, as he’s still on such a modest deal from back when he was breaking into the side.

So it’s easy to see why a big move – one that would see him at least double his wages – is tempting. But Atletico’s best defence against losing him, and one they are sure to at least attempt to employ, is to just give him a new contract which reflects his abilities and importance.

If they do that, there’s no reason to think he will be trying to force his way out. Diego Simone’s team are looking for an identity right now, but they’re still closer to success than Arsenal, both domestically and continentally.

If they give Partey what he wants, there’s no reason he would push to leave.