Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey to Arsenal ‘totally false’ – agents

The agency representing Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has said that reports linking him to Arsenal are ‘totally false’.

It contradicts comments from the player’s father Jacob Partey, who was quoted as saying by Eurosport: “I called my son after hearing the [Arsenal] rumours and he told me that the rumours are true.

“I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

However, the player’s representative JJ Sports has now said, as cited by Marca: “It is totally false.”

Earlier this week, a report in The Guardian said that Atleti were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but this extension would double his salary and also double his release clause to €100m.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for Partey this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners were said to be prioritising a move for the 26-year-old, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 172 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 35 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.