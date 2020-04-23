Atletico Madrid place defender Mario Hermoso on market

Atletico de Madrid are set to place central defender Mario Hermoso on the transfer market, less than a year after joining the club from Espanyol.

As outlined by Diario Sport, the central defender has lost prominence at the club and is not thought to play a big part in the future plans of boss Diego Simeone.

The Spaniard has made just 20 first-team appearances this campaign for Atleti – 14 in La Liga, five in the Champions League and one Copa del Rey outing – and is fourth choice central defender behind Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez and Felipe Monteiro.

The report adds that any non-essential players will be made available for transfer by the club as they seek to rejuvenate their squad once more this year.

As outlined by Marca last summer, the central defender’s €25m move to Los Rojiblancos netted Real Madrid a cool €12.5m as they had held 50% of any future fee of their former youth graduate – with Espanyol receiving just half the fee.