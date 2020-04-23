Ansu Fati could return to Barcelona B for promotion playoff

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati could return to the club’s B team for their crucial promotion playoff match this season.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport and whilst football is currently suspended indefinitely in Spain, there is a change that the promotion playoffs in Segunda B could go ahead with hopes the B team could win promotion to the second tier.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that Fati had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan giants through until June 2022 – renewing his previous deal by two years.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.