Alvaro Morata talks the three toughest defenders he’s faced

Alvaro Morata has had an up and down few years, breaking out at Juventus, winning the Champions League in a supporting role with Real Madrid, then going to Chelsea where he struggled.

His return to Atletico was an initial success, but certainly not an unqualified one.

Along the way in this journey he’s come up against some of Europe’s toughest defenders, and in quotes picked up by AS he discussed some of the very best he’s faced:

“Chiellini, I don’t know if he does it on purpose, but when he meets me, he always destroys me,” Morata said with a laugh.

“Sergio Ramos is also a tough defender, while when you go against [Virgil] Van Dijk it seems like you hit a mountain,” the forward said.

In his time in England Morata got a bad reputation for shirking from battles against tough central defenders. Despite his top quality heading skills, all too often defenders get the better of him physically.

Although, up against players on the level of Chiellini, Ramos and Van Dijk, he’s got a very good excuse. Both physically and in terms of technical defending skills, they’re a cut above.