Two Premier League teams chase former Arsenal man Gabriel

Gabriel Paulista has had one crack at the Premier League already, coming to Arsenal for a few rocky seasons.

He returned to Spain with Valencia three years ago, and has since majorly recovered his form. Now, according to Marca, a return to the British Isles is on the cards. Two Premier League teams are reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

There weren’t too many Gunners fans who were disappointed to see the back of Gabriel, and it will presumably be teams slightly lower down the division, but it’s still an impressive turnaround for the 29 year old. It won’t be easy to prise him away from Valencia however, where he is apparently settled and happy.

Another benefit will be the Spanish passport he’s close to receiving, having spent sufficient time in the country. That will make him a more valuable asset wherever he goes, as he will no longer take up a non-EU player slot in those leagues that limit their numbers.