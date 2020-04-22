Tottenham want Brazil international Emerson, co-owned by Barcelona

Tottenham are interested in signing Brazil international full-back Emerson – who is co-owned by both Barcelona and Real Betis.

The 21-year-old initially joined the Blaugrana in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both Barcelona and Real Betis paid for half that sum each.

Both clubs now co-own the right-back but he has exclusively played for Betis since his arrival, with Barca’s option to sign him permanently for €6m set to kick in from the summer of 2021.

In theory, Emerson will move to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but a report in El Mundo Deportivo now claims he may be on the move to North London.

It is said that, in principle, the Catalan giants want to incorporate him into their first-team squad but would not rule out a permanent exit should it see them make a profit.

Earlier this season, Emerson claimed, in quotes recently carried by Diario Sport: “I started my career at just 16 then three years later I am at Betis, but I am owned by Barcelona and in the Brazilian national squad.

“My career has only just begun but my aims are to win the Champions League and the World Cup.

“My adaptation to Spain has been excellent, not only on the football pitch but also with the food, the people and the language, a lot of it reminds me of Brazil.

“My dream is to succeed as a Barcelona player, to make history and start by winning titles.”