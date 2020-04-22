Tottenham and Inter chase Barcelona midfielder for summer transfer

Barcelona are in a state of flux at the moment, with a temporary manger now unexpectedly in long term control, and a squad that needs major changes.

There’s still plenty of quality all over the field, but if they’re going to strengthen the areas they need, they will have to shift some of their less important stars.

According to Mundo Deportivo this morning, that could include Arthur Melo.

The midfielder arrived in Catalonia with a lot of hype but hasn’t truly lived up to it since. The arrival of Frankie de Jong last summer has also increased pressure on Arthur for minutes, and according to this report there are potential buyers for him in the form of Tottenham and Inter Milan.

Inter’s bid may all be wrapped up in a part-exchange for Lautaro Martinez, while Spurs will be able to just offer straight cash – it’s easy to see the appeal of both to Barcelona, but until Lautaro’s future is decided it’s hard to know which way they will go.