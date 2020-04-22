Timo Werner in place as Lautaro Martinez backup for Barcelona

The transfer window never sleeps, and just when you thought it was safe to say that Lautaro Martinez was Barcelona’s top target as a striker this summer, an alternative has been named in the form of Timo Werner.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Germany forward will form the backup option should Martinez of Inter prove too expensive – very possible given his release clause is north of €100m and Inter are not keen to sell.

Wener wouldn’t cost much less, but given RB Leipzig are a much smaller team, it would be easier to persuade him to push for a move perhaps.

It won’t be easy though, even for Barcelona. Liverpool seem to be hot on his case too, and the pull of Jurgen Klopp’s dominant Reds might swing the 24 year old towards the Premier League.

On the other hand, the prestige of Barcelona – especially getting to play with Leo Messi – is pretty unmatched in football.

What an impossible decision may be on the horizon for the striker.