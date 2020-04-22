Real Madrid’s superb squad means they risk losing Achraf Hakimi

One of the problems with having a really strong academy, is that sometimes there’s not room for everyone in the team.

Dani Carvajal had to go and play in Germany while the right back slot at Real Madrid was often taken up by another former academy player, Alvaro Albeloa.

Now Carvajal is in place as the first choice right back, leaving Madrid with big questions about what to do with the next talent off the production line – Achraf Hakimi.

He’s following Carvajal’s path by going on loan to the Bundesliga, but after two successful campaigns there on loan it’s time for Madrid to decide what to do with him. Do they sell him, persuade him to accept another loan, or even try and rotate him with Carvajal?

Marca today has a feature on former academy players the club has sold, the likes of Alvaro Morata, Marcos Llorente and Mariano in recent years. They fear that Hakimi might be the latest on that list, another great prospect lost because of the sheer quality in Los Blancos first team squad.