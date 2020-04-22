Real Madrid’s midfielder search is now down to shortlist of three

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new central midfielder this summer, that much is certain.

According to a report in AS today, they’ve narrowed it down to 3 targets, and if you’ve been following the rumours recently, the names won’t be new to you.

Paul Pogba everyone knows, and the Man U midfielder has really been pushing for an exit for quite a while now. If Real Madrid can afford him, United might at this stage be happy to sell.

After him is Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, only recently 17 but already looking like being just a couple of seasons away from a world class player.

Finally Fabian Ruiz, the crafty former Betis midfielder currently ruling Serie A with Napoli.

All would represent serious outlays for Real, and the club are apparently weighing up the pros and cons of signing each. A lot of weight will be put on Zinedine Zidane’s input, as well as the financial situation that all these clubs find themselves in when this coronavirus crisis is over.