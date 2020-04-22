Real Madrid will have to make significant changes to allow matches at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium

Real Madrid’s plans to play away from the Santiago Bernabeu are well underway, but there are still some hurdles for the club to clear.

The plan as it stands is to finish the remaining games of this season behind closed doors at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium at the team’s training ground.

That will allow them to continue renovating the Bernabeu, perhaps allowing completion of the project to be brought forward.

Tomas Roncero, writing in AS today, says that while La Liga and the Spanish FA have no problems with such a switch in theory, the Di Stefano stadium will have to be adapted to meet the needs of a La Liga side.

That means adding VAR technology, better lights and more advertising space.

None of those things seem like too much of an obstacle, and the marginal cost of them will be small compared to the potential benefits of getting the Bernabeu works finished ahead of time.