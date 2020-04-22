Real Madrid prepare for massive squad clear-out with full XI available for sale

Real Madrid spent serious money last summer renovating their squad, a move that did not work out particularly well.

Not only did the new signings (by and large) not play as well as hoped, it’s also left the club with a vastly bloated squad featuring all manner of spare parts and oddities now.

Sport today report on a possible “massacre” at Madrid, as they look to cull large parts of this bloated squad. Named up front are Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz. All will be sold the moment a buyer is found.

But it doesn’t stop there. Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also on the unwanted list, and will only end up sticking around as squad players if there’s no interest in them from elsewhere.

Of last summer’s arrivals, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Alfonse Areola are all also up for grabs if anyone’s interested.

Then there’s the old guard – Luka Modric, Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez. Again, they will stick around if there are no takers, but if someone wants to pick up their contracts, Madrid aren’t going to demand much of a fee.

That’s a full XI of players who could leave – how many buyers the club actually find remains to be seen.