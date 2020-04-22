Real Madrid: Gareth Bale pledges £1million to Welsh, Spanish health services

Real Madrid forward and Wales international Gareth Bale has pledged a donation of nearly £1million to health services in his home country and Spain.

As outlined by Diario AS, the player has pledged £500k (€569k) to NHS staff in Wales – following an announcement on Wednesday – but English tabloid The Sun now say that he will announce on Thursday a further £440k (€500k) to the Spanish health services.

Bale and his wife Emma made the initial pledge official NHS charity of Cardiff and Vale Health Board, which focuses on providing extra services for patients and staff that normal NHS funds don’t provide.

The 30-year-old now also looks set to make a further donation to the health services in Madrid – the initial epicentre of the outbreak in Spain and one of the world’s worst impacted cities by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of sports star have already made significant donations to help fight the virus but this will go down as one of the most noteworthy to date.