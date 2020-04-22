Real Betis lead chase Barcelona prodigy Pedri after executive admits interest

Mundo Deportivo are this morning reporting interest from Real Betis in young Barcelona talent Pedri.

The tricky winger is on loan at Las Palmas, from whom the Blaugrana bought him last summer, and is considered one of the country’s brightest young talents.

It’s no wonder clubs in La Liga are gathering round to try and get him for themselves on loan next season.

Betis executive Alexis Trujillo spoke directly about the 17 year old, pointing out his various impressive qualities for someone of his age.

It’s astonishing to think that top tier clubs are planning on bringing in a player who doesn’t turn 18 until late November to strengthen their first teams, but that just shows the impressive quality he has already developed.

Barcelona have a real talent on their hands, and a real question as to where to send him to help his development. Betis, with a commitment to attacking football and a great history and stadium, might be the ideal destination.