PSG determined to keep Kylian Mbappe away from Real Madrid

Football is in total chaos right now, but that hasn’t stopped battle lines being drawn up for what is turning into one of the great transfer sagas of modern times.

Kylian Mbappe is already the most coveted young player in football, a 21 year old who has won the World Cup as a star feature and looks set for another ten years at least of dominant striker play.

No wonder he’s in demand. PSG snatched him from Monaco for serious cash three years ago, and now it’s the Parisian team’s turn to sweat on the future of their crown jewel.

AS report today that Real Madrid and the player have accepted that the global crisis taking place at the moment makes a move this summer impossible, meaning they will have to target summer 2021 to get their man.

By then things will have turned in their favour – Mbappe’s contract will then be just a year from expiry, swinging the power towards Madrid.

But there’s a warning in the piece too – Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, is putting out the message that they’d rather let their prodigy walk for free in the summer of 2022 than sell him for less than he’s worth.

This saga is only just getting started, but it’s clear what direction it’s going in.