PSG chase Karim Benzema to add to star-studded lineup

PSG are interested in signing Karim Benzema, according to a report this afternoon on Mundo Deportivo.

The paper claims that the French side see the Real Madrid man as the ideal replacement for Edinson Cavani, who will leave Paris this summer after gradually falling out of favour with his coaches – and just plain falling out with his teammates.

Getting him from Spain won’t be east. Benzema is a favourite of Zinedine Zidane, who tends to build the side’s attacking play around the clever play and quick feet of the former Lyon forward. His relationships on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo and the other stars in Real’s galaxy make him a vital tactical cog.

He’s been in place so long in the Spanish capital that he’s part of the furniture now, and despite his advancing years buying him will be costly.

On the other hand, if Madrid want to complete their long-standing interest in players like Robert Lewandowski or Harry Kane, they might just have to part with Zizou’s favourite son.