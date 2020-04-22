PSG beat Barcelona, Chelsea in race for Porto defender Alex Telles

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of Porto full-back Alex Telles, Brazilian outlet Gauchazh report.

It is claimed that the Brazilian had emerged as the primary left-back target for the Blues, who had originally wanted to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City – but the Englishman’s market valuation was significantly more.

Last month, a report in Diario Sport claimed that Chelsea and Barcelona were both battling to sign Telles this year.

That followed on from a similar report in El Desmarque that Telles – known as a set-piece specialist – was on the Blaugrana’s radar and could even be a replacement for Junior Firpo.

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer but the Dominican-born player has underwhelmed when stepping in for first-choice Jordi Alba this campaign.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants last summer, with Juventus and Atletico de Madrid also linked to his signature.

However, he is unlikely to sign a new contract in the coming months, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021 and the club are likely to cash-in on him this summer.